NY man sentenced to 2+ years for post about killing police

A western New York man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for a Facebook post about killing police officers.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo says 24-year-old Arthur Jordan's July 2016 post said: "Let's Start Killin Police Lets See How Dey Like It." About a week later, he was found to have a loaded gun while walking in Buffalo.
Jordan was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to interstate communication of a threat.
He was sentenced in state court earlier to 2 ½ years on a weapons charge.
In a letter to the judge, Jordan's father wrote that his son wrote the post after being moved by reports of injustice toward black people.
