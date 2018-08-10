Sentencing delayed for Canadian man in gun smuggling case

Sentencing has been delayed for a Montreal man who admitted smuggling about 100 handguns into Canada across the Vermont-Quebec border.
Alexis Vlachos appeared Friday in federal court in Burlington for sentencing, but discussion between the judge and the attorneys about how the sentence should be calculated prompted the delay.
He's now due in court Aug. 28.
Vlachos pleaded guilty last January. Some of the handguns were left in the bathroom of a library that straddles the border between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. He also admitted walking across the border with other handguns.
Prosecutors say the smuggling occurred between July 2010 and April 2011.
Vlachos's lawyer is asking for a sentence of time served since his 2015 arrest. Prosecutors are seeking up to 108 months in prison.
