Evangelist sought prayer for yoga-practicing Oregon governor

The evangelist Franklin Graham recently asked thousands of people at an Oregon rally to pray for the state's Democratic governor, saying she should be a Christian.
Yoga and meditation suit Gov. Kate Brown just fine, she told reporters Thursday when asked if she follows a certain faith.
She said: "I believe very much that each of us is a spiritual being, and that's how I see the world." She added that people should treat human beings with respect.
Willamette Week reported that Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, on Sunday told a crowd of more than 12,000 at a county fairgrounds near Portland that it would be something if Brown got saved and accepted Jesus Christ as her savior.
