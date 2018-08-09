West Virginia judge named temporary Supreme Court justice

A West Virginia circuit judge has been appointed to serve as a temporary state Supreme Court justice during the suspension of Justice Allen Loughry.
Chief Justice Margaret Workman announced the appointment of Cabell County Judge Paul T. Farrell in a statement Thursday. The Supreme Court's fall term starts Sept. 5.
An order signed by Workman says Farrell will be assigned as the acting chief justice if impeachment proceedings against the current justices go to trial in the state Senate. The House of Delegates is set to meet Monday to consider articles of impeachment against Loughry, Workman and justices Robin Davis and Beth Walker.
Loughry was suspended in June over allegations he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain. He's also charged in a 23-count federal criminal indictment.
