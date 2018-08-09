Plan to purchase Utah homeless shelter not looking hopeful

State officials have set aside $4 million in hopes of purchasing a downtown Salt Lake City homeless shelter, but a recently released county property assessment shows that may not be enough to purchase it.
The Road Home will permanently close its doors in 2019. There are plans to replace it with three new homeless resource centers currently under construction.
State lawmakers are worried about what will happen to people after it closes.
On Wednesday, a state committee voted to try to buy the 1,100-bed shelter, but according to this year's county property assessment, the building and the property it sits on is valued at nearly $7.7 million.
The nonprofit that owns the building is having it appraised, but lawmakers say it's unlikely that they will make an offer higher than $4 million.
