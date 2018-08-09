Arizona candidate seeks resignation over attack ads

An Arizona congressional candidate is asking one of his opponents to quit the race after she put out attack ads deriding the modeling agency he works for.
State Sen. Steve Smith on Thursday called on Wendy Rogers to apologize and resign from the Republican primary in Arizona's first congressional district. She's put out ads saying Smith works for a modeling company that "specializes in underage girls and advertises on websites linked to sex trafficking."
Smith blasted the ad as untrue and beyond the pale. He said he works for an entertainment agency that represents models of all ages. He said the company adheres to Christian values and doesn't work with any adult or pornographic companies.
Rogers tweeted that she stood by the ad. She said Smith was in "panic mode."
Comments