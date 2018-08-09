Man who rammed garbage truck into police car sentenced

A 21-year-old Davenport man who crashed a stolen garbage truck into a police chief's squad car, seriously injuring the chief, has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison.
The Quad-City Times reports that 21-year-old Logan Shoemaker was sentenced Thursday to up to 58 years.
In June, a jury found Shoemaker guilty of attempted murder, eluding, willful injury and robbery.
Authorities say Shoemaker stole the truck Sept. 25 after it was hit by the pickup Shoemaker was driving while he was fleeing police who were seeking him on a variety of charges. Authorities say Shoemaker rammed into the squad vehicle of Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning, who was preparing to deploy stop sticks to flatten the truck's tires. Behning was hospitalized for leg injuries and has undergone about 15 surgeries.
