Anderson Police Department back to normal after evacuation

A central Indiana police department is back in operation following an evacuation after three officers became lightheaded after being exposed to a substance.
The Anderson Police Department was cleared for about three hours Wednesday night after fears they were exposed to the extremely dangerous opioid fentanyl.
Deputy Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn tells The Herald Bulletin that tests by the Indiana fire marshal revealed the substance was a bulking agent used to cut drugs.
Anderson Police spokesman Maj. Joel Sandefur says the officers were tagging evidence in an evidence locker room when a bag opened and the officers reported feeling "extremely lightheaded."
The building was immediately evacuated and the air circulation system shut down.
Sandefur says the officers went to a hospital for evaluation but did not require treatment.
