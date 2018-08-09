Abandoned Kansas City church destroyed in fire

Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after an abandoned church was destroyed in a fire.
KCTV-TV reports the fire broke out before 4:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Seraph Catholic Church. Firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
Fire officials are calling the blaze suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
Historic Kansas City listed the building on its Dangerous Buildings List, and a city official says the building was expected to be demolished within the next few days.
