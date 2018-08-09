In this undated photo provided by Colorado Springs Police Department is Officer Cem Duzel. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., said Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that the officer who was wounded in a shootout was in “critical, but stable” condition. He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown. Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Colorado Springs Police Department is Officer Cem Duzel. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., said Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that the officer who was wounded in a shootout was in “critical, but stable” condition. He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown. Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP)

Man advised of charges in Colorado police officer shooting

The Associated Press

August 09, 2018 02:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

An Iraqi refugee accused of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer has made his first court appearance.

Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi was told Thursday he faces attempted murder and other charges in the Aug. 2 shooting of Officer Cem Duzel.

Bail was set at $1 million for Al Khamassi. His next court appearance is Aug. 16.

Colorado Springs police said Thursday Duzel remains in critical condition.

Court records suggest Al Khamassi has lived in Colorado for at least five years. A Department of Homeland Security official told The Associated Press this week he was granted refugee status and arrived in the United States in May 2012.

The DHS official was not authorized to discuss the case on the record and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

