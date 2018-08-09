Montana to keep 1,000 bears amid push to lift protections

In this undated trail camera photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a grizzly bear walks in the North Fork of the Flathead River drainage in Montana. Wildlife officials endorsed a plan Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, to keep northwestern Montana’s grizzly population at roughly 1,000 bears as the state seeks to bolster its case that lifting federal protections will not lead to the bruins’ demise. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File) AP