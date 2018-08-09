Immigration official pleads guilty to falsifying time cards

Court documents show that an Arizona Border Patrol agent accused of lying about the amount of hours he worked so he would get paid more has pleaded guilty.
The Arizona Daily Star reports Casa Grande Border Patrol Agent JoeRay Galvan was accused of claiming he worked 100 hours during four pay periods, when he actually never worked more than 80 1/2 hours in each two-week pay period.
At his hourly wage of $56, he was allegedly paid $6,882 more than he actually deserved.
Galvan pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of converting $983 of U.S. property to his own use. He faces an unspecified period of probation and must pay back the $6,882.
He is also required to resign as part of his plea agreement.
