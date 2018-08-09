Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes

In this Feb. 19, 2018 photo, Dallas City council member Dwaine Caraway, of District 4, speaks during a news conference calling for the National Rifle Association to be disinvited from hosting the 2018 NRA Annual Meeting in Dallas while Caraway was outside Dallas City Hall in Dallas. Federal prosecutors said Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, in part through gambling money, trips to Las Vegas and other cities, and a phony consulting agreement. Court documents filed Thursday, Aug. 9, show Caraway pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. (Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Andy Jacobsohn AP