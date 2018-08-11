Twin Falls jail in ‘crisis’ as felony cases increase

In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo, an inmate sleeps on a temporary bed on the floor because no bunks are available at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls, Idaho. Growth in Twin Falls County, and the state of Idaho as a whole, doesn’t show signs of slowing anytime soon. As the population continues to increase, crowding in local and statewide jails and prisons will become an even more urgent issue. (Pat Sutphin/The Times-News via AP) Pat Sutphin AP