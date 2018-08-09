State supreme court now accepting documents electronically

After more than 100 years of dealing with appeals on paper, the New Hampshire Supreme Court is now accepting documents electronically.
As of Monday, attorneys participating in state supreme court cases started filing all briefs, motions, and other documents electronically, with the exception of the initial appeal document.
The court also will send orders and notices to attorneys electronically.
The state supreme court plans to expand electronic filing to self-represented litigants in 2019.
Kiosks are available in the supreme court lobby for filers who need assistance and wish to file from the court. The public will also be able to review case records from the kiosks.
