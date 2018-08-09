Sheriff investigating Eastern Oregon cattle deaths

Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says seven cows died last week after someone shut off their water supply.
Rowan says a livestock owner reported finding two cows dead from lack of water, and a subsequent call reported five dead cows.
Rowan tells the East Oregonian newspaper that whoever is responsible faces charges of trespassing, theft, criminal mischief and animal abuse.
He urged livestock owners to check on their animals during this heatwave and make sure they have plenty to drink.
State police also received a call from a livestock owner in Eastern Oregon who reported that someone shut off the water supply to a trough, causing his cows to die. A lieutenant says those appear to be the same deaths that the sheriff's office is investigating.
