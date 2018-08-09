Woman caught after witnesses say she flashed kids by church

A Mississippi mayor helped capture a woman after witnesses said she flashed and threatened children outside a church in the town of 440 residents.
The Greene County Herald reports that McLain Mayor Steve McCluskey was home Wednesday evening when he received a call from First Pentecostal Church. People said a woman was cursing and threatening children and exposing her breasts outside the house of worship.
The woman left after adults in the congregation confronted her. McCluskey, who has law-enforcement experience, found her on Main Street. He and a Greene County sheriff's deputy captured her.
Witnesses say the woman slammed her head against a wire security partition in the deputy's car. She was taken to a Hattiesburg hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. Her name was not immediately available.
