City council candidate insists he lives in boarded-up home

A candidate for Providence City Council is insisting he lives in the boarded-up home where he previously testified he did not live.
Independent candidate Gerard Catala told the Board of Canvassers on Wednesday that he lives in the home and it is boarded up because it is being renovated. The Providence Journal reports that incumbent Democratic Councilwoman Carmen Castillo says the house has been boarded up more than two years.
Catala disputed prior testimony where he said his family didn't currently reside at the residence.
Castillo did not respond for a request for comment Wednesday.
But Catala showed a reporter a video of him waving out a window at the home following the hearing.
