North Dakota Senate hopefuls chase the veterans’ vote

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, Army veteran Ray Geffre poses for a photo at the American Veterans club in Bismarck, N.D. Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer, her Republican challenger, are working hard for the veteran vote in North Dakota. But the bombardment of recent television ads targeting veterans appears to be having little impact. In fact, some vets say, the spots by each candidate that often run back-to-back are nothing more than annoying. (AP Photo/James MacPherson) James MacPherson AP