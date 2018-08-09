Partial demolition of old Upper Peninsula wall draws outcry

Some residents of a community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are upset that parts of a historic wall were demolished to make room for construction equipment.
WLUC-TV reports the Ishpeming City Council heard Wednesday night from people who were frustrated after the demolition apparently took place without city council members knowing about it.
The TV station reports it's believed that the wall was built around the 1890s by Cornish or Italian stone workers. Some say Ishpeming has now lost a part of its history. Ishpeming resident Dr. Jane Piirto says a law or ordinance is needed to give residents input and so the city council can "guard our historic properties."
Council members expressed remorse about the destroyed wall, saying a similar mistake would never happen again.
