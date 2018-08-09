Police ID man fatally shot after Omaha shelter stabbings

A man fatally shot by police after allegedly stabbing and cutting women at an Omaha homeless shelter has been identified.
Omaha police say 54-year-old Stephen Caldwell was killed Wednesday afternoon after several officers fired their weapons at him. Four officers, who have not been named, have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is conducted.
Police say Caldwell attacked two women with a knife in the Siena-Francis House parking lot, north of downtown Omaha. Police say Caldwell then entered the shelter office and took another women hostage, holding a knife to her throat and barricading the office door. All three women were employees of the shelter.
Police say Caldwell was shot after refusing commands to drop the knife.
Police say the three women were taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and are expected to recover.
