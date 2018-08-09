Big Island plans to request $550M for disaster recovery

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim is planning to ask the state Legislature for $550 million for disaster recovery following the effects of the Kilauea volcano eruption.
West Hawaii Today reports Kim says he discussed a conceptual plan with Gov. David Ige last week, and Hawaii County officials are preparing a package for the special legislative session, which has not yet been scheduled.
Kim's administration has asked the county council to provide feedback on the legislative package by next week and consider a joint resolution on it.
The Island has received assistance from the federal Emergency Management Agency and about $12 million in emergency funding from the state, but that money can only be used for immediate emergency response needs.
