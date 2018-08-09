In Arizona’s Senate race, Democrat seeks to flip a GOP seat

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. speaks prior to delivering her signatures to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office at the Capitol in Phoenix. Arizona is a political rarity this year: one of the few places where Democrats have any hope of flipping a Republican Senate seat. As three Republicans compete for the conservative mantel, especially on immigration policy, Sinema, facing nominal Democratic opposition in the state’s Aug. 28 primary, is staking out the political center and emerging as a strong general-election contender. (AP Photo/Matt York, file) Matt York AP