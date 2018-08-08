Isaac Caviness, center, of Green The Vote, talks with marijuana supporters as the group puts the finishing touches on petitions before submitting signatures to put the proposal on the general election ballot, in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
National Politics

Group submits signatures for Oklahoma recreational marijuana

The Associated Press

August 08, 2018 06:46 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma has submitted signatures to qualify the measure for a statewide vote after saying it may not have enough.

The pro-marijuana group Green the Vote submitted the signatures to the secretary of state Wednesday, a day after saying it didn't have enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The group said last month it had more than enough signatures , but on Tuesday announced that those numbers were inflated. The group needs at least 124,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot but had collected less than 80,000 before Wednesday, the deadline to collect signatures.

State Question 797 would make recreational marijuana legal for adults 21 or older. In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the medicinal use of marijuana.

