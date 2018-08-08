Louisiana police officer charged with raping teen

A police officer in Louisiana has been charged with raping a teenager.
The News Star of Monroe reports that 27-year-old Oak Grove Police Officer David Tyler Boyd is charged with second-degree rape. Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland says Boyd resigned Monday and was arrested by state police.
State police received a report in July that a teen had been raped by a man in East Carroll Parish. The agency's investigation found Boyd had sex with the teen. Holland says Boyd wasn't on duty at the time.
It is unclear exactly how old the alleged victim is.
Online jail records do not indicate whether Boyd has an attorney.
