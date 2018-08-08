Wyoming political robocall ban ruled unconstitutional

A federal judge has ruled unconstitutional a Wyoming law that bans the use of robocalls by political organizations.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the ruling was handed down Monday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne by Judge Alan Johnson.
The ruling sided with Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Victory Processing, which uses automated phone calling for political information.
Johnson concluded the state's ban was overly restrictive because it completely prohibits political speech through robocalls while allowing certain commercial robocalls.
In February, another federal judge upheld the constitutionality of Montana's law prohibiting most robocalls in a challenge by the same Michigan company.
In Wyoming's case, Johnson noted that Montana's law was not as restrictive against political robocalls.
Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael and the owner of Victory Processing weren't immediately available for comment.
