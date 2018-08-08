Romney calls for early-detection, logging to stop wildfires

Mitt Romney is calling for a high-tech early detection system and more logging to prevent wildfires ravaging the U.S. West.
The U.S. Senate candidate in Utah said in an essay Tuesday the government can do more to prevent fires there and other places like California, which is fighting its largest wildfire in state history.
Romney says "climate realities" mean massive, destructive wildfires will keep happening, and more logging would thin out forests so fires have less fuel. He also wants to create a system of drones, satellites and sensors to stop wildfires early.
He didn't immediately provide details.
His Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson says the plan misses the mark by not directly addressing warmer weather and drought linked to climate change.
