Governor appointing 3 to Legislature before special session

Gov. Dennis Daugaard is appointing three people to fill vacancies in the South Dakota Legislature ahead of a special session scheduled for September.
Daugaard's office said Wednesday that the three Republican appointees are candidates in November for the seats they're filling. Daugaard is naming Maggie Sutton, of Sioux Falls, to the Senate and Rebecca Reimer, of Oacoma, and Scyller Borglum, of Rapid City, to the House of Representatives.
The appointments last until the newly elected Legislature gathers in January for the 2019 session.
Daugaard says it's important for the districts to be fully represented in the special session aimed at speeding up implementation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The special session will be Sept. 12 at the state Capitol.
