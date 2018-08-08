Denver police to begin training on new use-of-force policy

The Denver Police Department will begin training officers this fall on a new use-of-force policy that asks officers to use the minimum amount of force necessary to gain control of a situation.
The Denver Post reports a final draft was presented Monday to a community advisory panel.
The policy calls for officers to try to de-escalate situations and allows the use of choke holds only when the suspect is using lethal force.
Police Chief Paul Pazen says downtown officers will be trained first. Officers will receive eight hours of training with sergeants receiving 12 hours. Pazen hopes to have the entire department of 1,525 officers operating under the new policy by Jan. 1.
Next year, officers will be required to attend training at the police academy to make use-of-force decisions in the department's virtual reality theater.
