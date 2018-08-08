Sheriff’s Office: Inmate dies being hurt in jail altercation

Authorities say a Salt Lake County Metro Jail inmate has died after being injured in an altercation with another inmate.
The Sheriff's Office identified the inmate who died after being injured Saturday as Daniel Davis but did not release his age, hometown or any information on his injuries or why he was a prisoner in the jail.
Also, spokesmen for the Sheriff's Office and the South Salt Lake Police Department said they couldn't immediately provide additional information, including the other inmate's identity or status.
The jail is located in South Salt Lake and that city's police department is investigating the incident.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy immediately intervened in the altercation and nursing staff provided first aid before Davis was transported to a hospital where he later died.
