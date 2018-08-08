New Mexico gov hopefuls vow to help Trinity Test descendants

FILE - This July 16, 1945 photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, New Mexico. The National Cancer Institute says its long-anticipated study into the cancer risks of New Mexico residents living near the site of the world’s first atomic bomb test likely will be published in 2019. Institute spokesman Michael Levin told The Associated Press that researchers are examining data on diet and radiation exposure and expect to finish the study by early next year. (AP Photo, File) AP