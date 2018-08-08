Mandan, Minot both dealing with dangerous animal laws

Officials in Mandan will continue to study dog laws after an attack by two pit bulls that left a 7-year-old girl with a broken leg and hundreds of stitches.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the Mandan City Commission made no changes to the vicious dog ordinance Tuesday, after about 15 residents offered various opinions on the existing laws.
Mandan's ordinance bans vicious dogs, which are defined as an animal that attacks without provocation. The ordinance doesn't currently ban specific breeds of dogs.
The city of Minot also is dealing with rules for dangerous animals. The Minot Daily News reports the City Council has given initial approval to an ordinance defining what constitutes a dangerous or annoying animal and giving judges various options for handling cases. Final approval could come Oct. 1.
