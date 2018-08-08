Deputy sues sheriff over claims of free speech violations

A McCook County deputy is suing the sheriff claiming he violated his free speech and pushed him to resign.
Deputy Dylan Hillestad says he was encouraged to resign by Sheriff Mark Norris after reporting another deputy's possible illegal activity and for submitting a letter of support for a family member who was charged in a criminal case.
The Argus Leader says Hillestad is suing the sheriff and county for unspecified damages for violation of free speech, failure to pay overtime and for interfering with his ability to find work at other law enforcement agencies in South Dakota. Norris was not immediately available for comment.
