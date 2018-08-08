Warren County voters OK bonds for new courthouse, jail

Voters have approved a bond measure to finance construction of a replacement courthouse and jail in southern Iowa's Warren County.
The measure was passed with nearly 70 percent of the votes Tuesday. The $29.9 million facility will be more than twice as big as the old facility. Voters rejected a similar proposal two years ago.
The state had ordered the county to close the jail earlier this year. Among its problems: failing a state fire marshal's inspection, inadequate water supplies, inmate escapes, mold, inadequate food storage, cleanliness. The jail is on the third floor of the courthouse in Indianola.
