Vermont to get nearly $19m for clean water projects

Vermont is going to get nearly $19 million for clean water projects.
The state's congressional delegation announced Tuesday the money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is for Vermont's Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The programs are federal-state partnership that provides a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water projects.
U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, and independent Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch say crucial improvements must be made to the state's water infrastructure.
Officials say 2 percent of Vermonters drink water from a system with known health violations and in recent years millions of gallons of untreated wastewater and storm water have been released into Lake Champlain and its tributaries.
