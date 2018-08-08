4 US military sites in state getting $200M for projects

Four U.S. military sites will be splitting nearly $200 million in federal defense funds for improvement projects.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday that $199.1 million will go toward five projects at four sites. The Democrats say the funding comes from the recently passed Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.
The money will be used to construct a perimeter fence at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome ($14.2 million), a physical fitness center at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station ($14 million), an engineering center and a parking structure at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point ($95 million and $65 million, respectively), and a plant project at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Naval Nuclear Reactor Site in Saratoga County ($10.9 million).
