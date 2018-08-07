Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, speaks to the media alongside his fiancee Spenser Stafford, after Stafford voted at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. Stafford, a registered Republican, is crossing party lines and voting for her fiancee, who is running against Republican two-term state Sen. Troy Balderson, in a congressional district held by the Republican Party for more than three decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
National Politics

Voting closes in special election testing GOP might in Ohio

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 08:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Polls have closed in Ohio, where a Republican state senator backed by President Donald Trump is competing with a Democratic county official in a special election for an open U.S. House seat long held by the GOP.

Voters Tuesday were choosing between Sen. Troy Balderson and Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor to complete the term of a Republican who retired in January. The race is a test of voter sentiment before the general election in November, when Balderson and O'Connor face off again for the full two-year term.

Trump campaigned for Balderson, arguing Republicans need congressional control and casting midterms as a referendum on himself.

A Balderson victory would buoy Republicans concerned about Trump's impact in political battleground states. An O'Connor win would elate Democrats hoping for Trump backlash.

