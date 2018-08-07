Police department applicant finishes agility test, dies

A man trying out to become a police officer in South Carolina has died after finishing a physical agility test.
Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus tells news outlets that 35-year-old Charleston Police Department applicant Jeffrey Tant died Tuesday morning. The police department says Tant completed the test and then asked to be taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The test includes bench presses, situps, a 300-meter dash, pushups and a nearly two-mile (three-kilometer) run. The coroner's office says Tant's official cause of death is pending an autopsy.
