Navajo man gets back on Utah ballot after judge’s ruling

A Navajo man will be put back on the ballot for a Utah county commission after a judge sided with him in his lawsuit against a county that disqualified him in the first election since a judge ruled local voting districts were illegally drawn based on race.
Leonard Gorman of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission said U.S. District Judge David Nuffer ordered San Juan County to put Willie Grayeyes back on the ballot during a hearing Tuesday in Moab that Gorman attended.
Grayeyes sued after he was disqualified for the ballot when county officials investigated a complaint and determined he didn't live in the district.
Lawyers for Grayeyes say he's lived and been registered to vote there for decades.
Grayeyes and his attorney didn't immediately return phone calls and emails.
A spokeswoman for San Juan County also didn't immediately return phone call and emails.
