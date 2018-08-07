Judge: Lawyers to pay $24K over perjury claim in Lyles case

A judge has ordered two lawyers to pay over $24,000 to the city of Seattle after finding no merit to their allegations that a city police officer perjured himself in testimony last year about the shooting death of Charleena Lyles.
The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Julie Spector imposed the penalty July 26.
It awards the city the cost of fees and expenses to respond to the allegation made by attorneys Karen Koehler and Edward Moore in a pending lawsuit.
Lyles was shot by Jason Anderson and Officer Steven McNew after she reported a burglary and allegedly attacked them with one or two knives inside her apartment.
Koehler and Moore claimed Anderson perjured himself when he testified that the door to her apartment was closed when the confrontation occurred.
Koehler said that an appeal of Spector's ruling will be filed.
