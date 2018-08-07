In debate, Democrats spar over advocacy, leadership

The Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in next month's Democratic primary in a Boston-area congressional district says if elected she'd likely vote the same as the incumbent would, but would "lead differently."
Capuano and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley agreed on many issues — including their contempt for many of the policies of President Donald Trump — during Tuesday's debate at the University of Massachusetts' Boston campus.
The first black woman elected to the council, Pressley is hoping to unseat Capuano, a 10-term Democrat who stressed his experience and progressive voting record during the one-hour debate.
The race has drawn renewed interest following the recent upset primary victory by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over 10-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in New York.
Pressley says she'll fight against income inequality and racism.
