Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., gestures during a debate at the University of Massachusetts, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., gestures during a debate at the University of Massachusetts, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa AP
Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., gestures during a debate at the University of Massachusetts, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa AP

National Politics

In debate, Democrats spar over advocacy, leadership

By BOB SALSBERG Associated Press

August 07, 2018 05:15 PM

BOSTON

The Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in next month's Democratic primary in a Boston-area congressional district says if elected she'd likely vote the same as the incumbent would, but would "lead differently."

Capuano and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley agreed on many issues — including their contempt for many of the policies of President Donald Trump — during Tuesday's debate at the University of Massachusetts' Boston campus.

The first black woman elected to the council, Pressley is hoping to unseat Capuano, a 10-term Democrat who stressed his experience and progressive voting record during the one-hour debate.

The race has drawn renewed interest following the recent upset primary victory by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over 10-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in New York.

Pressley says she'll fight against income inequality and racism.

  Comments  