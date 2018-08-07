Suspect in Oklahoma pipe bomb case ruled competent for trial

FILE - This July 11, 2017, file photo provided by the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office shows Benjamin Don Roden, an ex-Air Force airman who is accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside at an Air Force recruiting center in suburban Tulsa, Okla. Federal court records indicate Roden has been found competent to stand trial in a ruling handed down Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Roden was indicted by a grand jury after a pipe bomb exploded July 10, 2017, in front of an unoccupied Air Force recruiting station near Tulsa. (Tulsa County Sheriffs Office via AP, File) AP