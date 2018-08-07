FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, William Gross speaks after being sworn in as Boston’s first black police commissioner during ceremonies in Boston. Gross told The Associated Press on Tuesday that creating a more diverse police force will require help from the community to dispel entrenched stereotypes and negative perceptions about law enforcement. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
New Boston top cop says diversifying ranks a priority

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

August 07, 2018 04:01 PM

BOSTON

Boston's new top cop says creating a more diverse police force will require help from the community to dispel entrenched stereotypes and negative perceptions about law enforcement.

William Gross told The Associated Press on Tuesday that potential candidates are sometimes discouraged from becoming officers by the same people who complain the police force isn't diverse enough.

Gross said officers need to help change those views by going out into the community and talking to residents.

Gross' remarks came a day after he was sworn in as the city's first black police commissioner. Gross has served as the department's second-in-command since 2014.

Gross is under pressure to diversify his ranks, which are two-thirds white even though whites makeup a minority of the city's population.

