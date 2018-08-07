Governor’s employee charged with sexual assault

A Rhode Island state staffer for the governor's office has been charged with sexual assault.
WPRI-TV reports 54-year-old Daniel Brown was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault and procuring alcohol for a minor. A spokesman for Gov. Gina Raimondo says Brown is immediately being placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Brown was stabbed last week by the 18-year-old male he is accused of sexually assaulting and is recovering.
Providence police say he will be arraigned in his hospital bed by a bail commissioner. Brown worked in Raimondo's Constituent Affairs office, and has worked for the state since 2003. WPRI-TV has reported his multiple arrests in the past. It is not immediately clear if Brown has an attorney from a search of electronic court records.
Comments