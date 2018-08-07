Deputies fatally shoot Bloomington man pointing gun at them

Authorities say officers fatally shot a Bloomington man after he pointed a handgun at them.
Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields says 24-year-old Daniel Boyer was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. Tuesday at a hospital.
Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain tells The Herald-Times that two deputies went to a rural home a couple of miles outside Bloomington.to serve arrest warrants, and Boyer came out with a handgun and pointed it at them.
Swain said both deputies fired on Boyer, but he could not say how many shots were fired. He said one of the deputies is a veteran and the other was in field training.
Several men and women who were inside the home were taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.
