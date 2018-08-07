National Politics

Libertarian candidate clashes with judge over child issues

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 11:57 AM

WAUKEGAN, Ill.

The Libertarian candidate for Illinois governor, who's campaigned against the state's child-support system, engaged in a shouting match with a judge about money he owes his ex-wife and access to child visitation.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports Grayson Jackson balked at scheduling a meeting with his daughter at a neutral family visitation center. Lake County Judge Joseph Salvi questioned whether Jackson would show up as his gubernatorial campaign was taking a lot of time.

Jackson replied he was forced to run because of his treatment and wouldn't be treated as a second-class citizen.

Jackson, who changed his name from Benjamin Winderweedle last year, owes about $6,000 to his ex-wife. He says his monthly support payment of about $2,500 is about 40 percent of his Navy pension and disability income.

