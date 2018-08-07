Providence city officials oppose skyscraper project location

Providence officials say they have issues with the proposed location for what would be the tallest building in Rhode Island.
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says he's open to zoning changes that would allow the 46-story Hope Point Tower to be built, but he is withholding support due to concerns about the project's proposed location. City Council President David Salvatore also said Tuesday that he doesn't support the current location and would like New York developer Jason Fane to consider other city locations.
Fane has said he is only interested in the project's current location, where he has a right-to-purchase agreement.
A city ordinance committee previously denied recommending a zoning change that would have exempted 600-foot tower from the area's 100-foot height limit.
