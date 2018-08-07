Group endorses policy for oilfield use of river water

An advisory group that includes landowners along the Little Missouri River has endorsed a state policy that allows water to be drawn from the river for use in oilfields.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the Little Missouri Scenic River Commission voted Monday to recommend that the State Water Commission continue its current policy related to temporary industrial water permits, while also encouraging the agency to increase monitoring of river levels.
The State Water Commission, led by Gov. Doug Burgum, adopted an interim policy last year that allows temporary water permits to be granted for oilfield use with a set of conditions.
At the time, Burgum said he wanted input from the commission.
