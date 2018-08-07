Attorney: Maine to release over $1 million in campaign funds

The LePage administration has agreed to release more than $1 million in public campaign funding that the governor held up by refusing to sign routine financial orders, Maine Citizens for Clean Elections attorney John Brautigam said Tuesday.
The LePage administration didn't immediately respond Tuesday to request for comment. A superior court judge ruled on Aug. 2 that the state should release budgeted public funds to qualifying candidates, even if Republican Gov. Paul LePage hasn't given his approval.
Seven candidates in the Maine Clean Election program sued because the governor refused to release over $1 million in overdue public campaign funds due through June to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful.
More than 45,000 voters this year have made $5 contributions needed for 2018 candidates to qualify for such funds, according to the state's ethics commission. The candidates who sued claimed the governor was jeopardizing political speech in an election season.
Attorneys for LePage argued that the governor has discretion to sign financial orders, and that the courts shouldn't step in.
Superior Court Justice William Stokes said Maine law gives the governor the discretion to sign financial orders needed to allow agencies to shift funds from one account to another.
But, the judge found that public campaign funds are "unique" under Maine law, and that no financial order is required to release such funds due to qualifying candidates.
In a separate issue, public funding to candidates after July 1 also remains on hold because lawmakers haven't fixed an error in Maine's budget.
Comments