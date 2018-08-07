State military officials to christen new Naval Militia boat

New York military officials will be christening a new landing craft-style boat that will be used to deliver supplies and personnel to areas of the state hit by flooding or other emergencies.
The 35-foot boat will be formally accepted into service during a christening ceremony being held Tuesday afternoon at a park on the Hudson River in Albany.
Officials say the vessel will enable the New York Naval Militia to provide 3 tons of emergency supplies, a vehicle or 27 passengers to beaches or shorelines along the Hudson River and Long Island.
The Naval Militia is part of the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which also includes the Army and Air National Guard programs and the New York State Guard.
